Elena Sanchez Interview: From Stunts to Starring Roles

Elena Interview: From Stunts to Starring Roles

Elena, you have worked on over 100 films to date! You have primarily worked on action or drama genres. Do you have a favorite genre of film you enjoy more than others? If you had the creative control to direct or produce in a film what would that look like?

The action and drama heavy movies happened as a result of my stunt background, where I just naturally got cast in action heavy roles. As I started working more, it’s become easier to branch out, and people have been more open to cast me in other roles as well. Moving forward I definitely want to try more genres, but ultimately, it’s the story that I care about. Whether it’s a drama or a comedy doesn’t matter.

Is the script good? Is the team passionate? Is the story inspirational or will it have a positive effect in some way? I actually started producing a couple of years ago and the 3 projects I’ve done have all been completely different. One was a thriller, one was a drama, and one was a musical!

You have so many talents! You also work in stunts. Do you aspire to broaden your abilities with more stunt opportunities in the coming year? Do you have a specialty when it comes to stunts?

Thank you! As I’ve become busier with acting, it’s been harder to take long stunt jobs, but what I’m excited about is that I’m getting more calls for stunt acting roles, which is the best of both worlds! And one of my specialties is zero gravity wire work, which is easy for me because I was a gymnast, so I know how to make floating in a harness look effortless. I love doing that kind of work, so hopefully I’ll get cast as a superhero or in a movie that takes place in outer space!

We were told by a little bird you are currently working on the release of a movie “Bone Face” which is coming on VOD January 21st, 2025. Can you tell us about it? How did you decide this was a good fit with your background? Did the role you play resonate with you personally?

Bone Face starts off with some brutal murders at a summer camp, and then turns into a murder mystery whodunnit type of film, which takes place mostly in a diner. I play a deputy opposite Jeremy London as the sheriff, and together we try to find out who the killer is. Miles Doleac, producer of the film, offered me the role and when he sent me the script and told me who was involved, I knew I wanted to do it immediately. Playing a police officer did resonate with me personally in terms of solving problems and wanting to do good, so that helped me bring the character to life.

What did you enjoy most about working with Jeremy London and David Kallaway?

This was my second time working with Jeremy London, so it was nice going into the project with someone I already knew. He did such a good job in “Open,” the other movie I worked with him on, and I knew he would be an amazing partner in “Bone Face.” And David Kallaway is one of my closest friends, so that was amazing as well! We met on The Magnificent Seven in 2015 and were actually roommates at one point for a couple of months. We also produced a movie together in 2021, and this was our first time getting to work together again since then. Making a movie with friends is such an enjoyable experience. You’re comfortable with each other, you know each other’s strengths and can really play off of those, and when the workday is done you can enjoy a meal together.

Is there a celebrity that you feel you would mesh well with on camera?

I’ve always wanted to work with Tom Hanks. He’s made so many great movies. I’d love to play his daughter in something!

How do you feel about trying romance or comedy on camera? Who would your dream cast-mate be if you tried this type of film or television?

I’ve never done a romantic comedy and I’d love to! Also, my mom really wants me to do one because she doesn’t like action or horror, so if I did a romantic comedy she’d actually enjoy it! I just watched a bunch of Christmas movies on Netflix and loved them. Maybe I can do a Christmas Romantic Comedy. Opposite someone like Adam Brody, for example! I just binged “Nobody Wants This” and he was so good in that. Or maybe Glen Powell? “Anyone But You” was pretty great.

Outside of the exciting release of “Bone Face”, are you working on anything special you can share with us?

Right before Christmas I wrapped on a thriller called “The Neglected,” where I play a detective opposite Josh Duhamel. Dylan Sprouse is in it too, and the London brothers. It’s a really great script and I was excited to help bring it to life.

Thank You Elena! We are so excited to see the release of Bone Face in addition to hearing more fabulous projects in the works.