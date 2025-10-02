Amber Afzali Acting Journey: Exclusive Interview

Amber, Your Acting Skills Came to You at Such an Early Age!

I was always drawn to storytelling as a kid. I watched Bollywood films with my mom. Moreover, I enjoyed action-packed films with my dad. Thus, making up stories with my sister was fun. Additionally, I noticed few people like me on Hollywood screens. Therefore, that inspired me to act later. My parents encouraged various activities. Furthermore, acting clicked for me. It helped me break out of my shell. Moreover, I loved diving into characters. Thus, it became a passion. Expressing emotions connected me to others. Additionally, it deepened my understanding of human behavior. Therefore, acting felt natural.

Many Actors Today Share They Were Extremely Shy or Introverted While Growing Up

I was shy as a younger kid. Acting changed that for me. Moreover, it built my confidence. Furthermore, I tapped into hidden parts of myself. Thus, shyness is still a work in progress. I perform well under pressure. Additionally, I feel emboldened when needed. Therefore, I trust my instincts on set. Focusing on the character helps. Moreover, I see shyness as self-centered thinking. Furthermore, I remind myself it’s about the story. Thus, collaboration matters more. On camera, I push past nerves. Additionally, it’s a team effort. Therefore, I overcome it daily.

Where Is Your Favorite Place to Travel and Are You a Lazy Type of Vaca Gal?

Italy tops my travel list. Rome and Riomaggiore were amazing. Moreover, the food and people stood out. Furthermore, London feels like a home. Thus, I love its vibe. I mix relaxation and adventure. Additionally, I enjoy beach lounging. Therefore, spas are a treat. Hiking and ziplining excite me. Moreover, exploring local culture inspires me. Furthermore, solo street roaming connects me deeply. Thus, I absorb architecture. Japan is my dream destination. Additionally, its culture and nature call me. Therefore, I can’t wait to go.

Speaking of Dreams, If You Could Pick the Perfect Cast-Mate, Who Would It Be?

Shahrukh Khan is my dream cast-mate. Any genre with him works. Moreover, Florence Pugh tops my Hollywood list. Furthermore, her raw talent mesmerizes me. Thus, I’d love a coming-of-age story. A drama-action film with fight scenes appeals too. Additionally, complex characters excite me. Therefore, we’d create something special. Her vulnerability inspires me. Moreover, action adds fun. Furthermore, collaboration would be epic. Thus, it’s a perfect match.

Some Actors Are Known for Specific Roles or Abilities

I want to be known for strong roles. They mix vulnerability and power. Moreover, action or drama suits me. Furthermore, my physicality shines. Thus, stunts and singing add depth. These are my hobbies. Additionally, emotional intensity matters. Therefore, I aim for inspiring characters. Complex roles are my goal. Moreover, I seek variety. Furthermore, strength defines me. Thus, my legacy grows.

Rule Breakers Is an Extraordinary Film with Much Drama and Empathy

Rule Breakers moved me deeply. The young girls’ resilience stood out. Moreover, their robotics journey inspired me. Furthermore, their personal growth hit home. Thus, Esin’s arc was powerful. She found her voice with the team. Additionally, bold decisions shaped her. Therefore, the focus on Afghan women was monumental. The true story avoided war themes. Moreover, authentic casting and writing shone. Furthermore, it spoke to my heart. Thus, the effort felt real.

Can You Share Anything New That You’re Working On?

I’m promoting Rule Breakers now. Its release excites me. Moreover, I can’t share future projects yet. Furthermore, I’ll update when possible. Thus, I seek challenging roles. Meaningful collaborations drive me. Additionally, film or theater interests me. Therefore, growth is my focus. I love creative work. Moreover, the next step awaits. Furthermore, I’m eager to start. Thus, fans will hear soon.