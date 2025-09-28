GO
Monday, September 29, 2025
Witney Carson Matchmaker Adventures with DWTS Partner Robert Irwin

By: Runway Magazine Editorial Team

Witney Carson, the world-renowned professional dancer who gained popularity through her appearances on ‘Dancing With The Stars,’ recently had the opportunity to play matchmaker for her previous dance partner, Robert Irwin. The question many fans might be asking is – who is the lucky girl, what has transpired, where did it all take place, and when did it happen? Let’s dig into these details, revealing the exciting unfolding of events.

Who is Robert Irwin?

To understand the context thoroughly, let’s shed some light on who Robert Irwin is. He is a well-known wildlife enthusiast, the son of the late ‘Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin. Robert inherited his father’s love for nature and has made many television appearances in nature-oriented shows. He has proved himself to be quite a charismatic figure, capturing the attention of many – including Witney Carson.

The Witney Carson-Robert Irwin Bond

One may wonder how Witney Carson and Robert Irwin got to know each other? Well, they made a great team when partnered in the popular television show ‘Dancing With The Stars.’ Even though their journey came to an end after nine weeks of competition, the shared experience nurtured a bond of deep mutual respect and friendship.

When Did Witney Carson Play Matchmaker?

So, when did this matchmaking episode take place? It all unfolded during the recent ‘Dancing With The Stars’ tour, which spanned the late winter and early spring months of 2021. Witney Carson, being on tour with Robert, saw first-hand the burning passion he had for his wildlife projects and felt he needed someone equally steadfast by his side.

What Motivated Witney to Play Matchmaker?

That brings us to the ‘what.’ What motivated the gifted professional dancer to switch roles and become a matchmaker? Robert, who is used to handling snakes, crocodiles, and spiders, confessed that – like many of us – he found dating to be a far scarier prospect. Witney, sensing an opportunity to help her friend, swung into action. With her discerning eye for chemistry and deep understanding of Robert’s personality, she was confident she could find a suitable match for him.

Where Did the Matchmaking Happen?

The matchmaking occurred on the sets of the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ tour. Despite the hectic nature of the dancing schedule, Witney managed to snatch a few moments here and there to discuss Robert’s personal life, eventually helping him connect with someone compatible.

The Results of Witney’s Efforts

Witnessing the wonderful connection blossom between Robert Irwin and his new-found interest has been a rewarding experience for Witney Carson. As of now, details of this budding romance are minimal, but the anticipation of love blooming between the two gives fans plenty to look forward to in the days ahead.

In the end, the story of Witney Carson playing matchmaker for her ‘Dancing With The Stars’ partner Robert Irwin is indeed intriguing and heartwarming. What began as a journey into the world of dance competition has blossomed into a beautiful friendship and an unexpected matchmaking venture.

