Love Boat Reunion Cruise 2025- Stunning Nostalgic Return

Lauren Tewes & Charo Reunite for 2025 Love Boat Reunion Cruise

Classic TV fans have something extraordinary to celebrate. After years of anticipation, the Love Boat reunion cruise is finally bringing together the beloved cast in November 2025. This marks a historic moment for the iconic series.

A Long-Awaited Return to Sea

For the first time since previous themed sailings, both Lauren Tewes and Charo will join the Love Boat reunion cruise. Princess Cruises announced this exciting news in July 2025. Furthermore, their participation completes the original cast reunion that fans have requested for years.

Tewes, who portrayed cruise director Julie McCoy for seven seasons, missed the 2022 and 2024 themed cruises. However, after encouragement from co-star Jill Whelan, she agreed to participate. Meanwhile, Charo will bring her signature flamenco guitar performances to the celebration.

Setting Sail from Galveston

The Love Boat reunion cruise departs November 16, 2025, aboard the Regal Princess. Specifically, the seven-night Western Caribbean voyage leaves from Galveston, Texas. The itinerary includes stops in Cozumel, Mexico, with an overnight stay, plus Roatán, Honduras.

Additionally, the cruise accommodates up to 3,560 guests. Princess Cruises designed every detail to recreate the show’s magic. As a result, passengers can experience the romance and adventure that made the series iconic.

The Complete Cast Comes Together

This Love Boat reunion cruise features five original cast members. Besides Tewes and Charo, passengers will meet:

Jill Whelan (Vicki Stubing) – Currently Princess Cruises’ Celebrations Ambassador

(Vicki Stubing) – Currently Princess Cruises’ Celebrations Ambassador Fred Grandy (Gopher Smith) – The beloved yeoman purser

(Gopher Smith) – The beloved yeoman purser Ted Lange (Isaac Washington) – The friendly bartender

(Isaac Washington) – The friendly bartender Bernie Kopell (Doc Bricker) – The ship’s doctor at 92 years old

Notably, Gavin MacLeod, who played Captain Stubing, passed away in 2021. Nevertheless, his memory will be honored throughout the voyage.

Why This Reunion Matters

The Love Boat reunion cruise represents more than simple nostalgia. Indeed, the TV series transformed the cruise industry starting in 1977. Before the show, only 500,000 people cruised annually. However, by 1997, that number had jumped to five million passengers.

Created by producer Douglas S. Cramer and legendary TV producer Aaron Spelling, the show ran for 10 seasons. Moreover, it became one of the highest-rated prime-time programs in America. The series filmed aboard Princess ships, primarily the Pacific Princess and Island Princess.

Exclusive Events and Activities

Throughout the Love Boat reunion cruise, guests enjoy numerous special experiences. For instance, the schedule includes:

Sailaway party with cast introductions

with cast introductions Meet-and-greet sessions with autographs and photos

with autographs and photos Cast Q&A panels sharing behind-the-scenes stories

sharing behind-the-scenes stories Live performances by Charo featuring flamenco guitar

by Charo featuring flamenco guitar Themed trivia contests hosted by Jill Whelan

hosted by Jill Whelan Happy hour events led by Ted Lange

led by Ted Lange Symbolic vow renewal ceremony for couples

for couples Classic episodes screening under the stars

Furthermore, Princess Cruises offers a limited “Captain Package.” This premium option includes cast cocktail hours, a bon voyage dinner with the stars, and exclusive merchandise.

Charo’s Memorable Contribution

Charo appeared in multiple episodes as April Lopez during the show’s decade-long run. Consequently, she became one of the most beloved recurring guest stars. Her energetic performances and “cuchi-cuchi” catchphrase delighted viewers. Therefore, her participation in the Love Boat reunion cruise adds authentic star power.

At 74, Charo continues performing with the same enthusiasm that made her famous. In fact, her flamenco guitar skills remain impressive. Subsequently, cruise passengers will experience exclusive live shows showcasing her talents.

Lauren Tewes Returns After Years Away

Tewes’ participation makes this Love Boat reunion cruise especially significant. Previously, she avoided reunion events due to personal struggles with addiction during the show’s run. Her character was written off in season seven because of these challenges.

However, Tewes has been sober for many years. During the 2024 cruise, Fred Grandy praised her recovery. Now, she’s ready to reconnect with fans who never stopped loving Julie McCoy.

Jill Whelan explained the importance: “I told her everybody loves her so much and everybody wants to tell her how much they love her.”

The Show’s Enduring Legacy

The Love Boat aired from 1977 to 1986 on ABC. Eventually, it became syndicated in over 29 languages across 93 countries. Consequently, the series reached millions of viewers worldwide.

The show introduced audiences to exotic destinations. For example, episodes featured Sydney’s Opera House, China’s Great Wall, and Athens’ Acropolis. Therefore, it sparked international travel dreams for countless Americans.

In 2018, the cast received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Additionally, Princess Cruises continues playing the theme song on ship horns when departing ports. These traditions demonstrate the show’s lasting cultural impact.

Perfect Timing for TV History

The 2025 Love Boat reunion cruise arrives at an ideal moment. Almost 50 years have passed since the series premiered. Nevertheless, its influence remains powerful. Indeed, Princess Cruises still calls itself “The Love Boat” cruise line.

Rebecca Thomson Foley, Princess Cruises’ Head of Entertainment, shared her excitement: “This iconic show introduced the world to the joy of cruising. Reuniting with original cast members makes this sailing a dream cruise for fans.”

Moreover, the timing honors both the show’s legacy and cruise industry history. In 2014, the cast served as godparents for Regal Princess during Princess Cruises’ 50th anniversary. Now, they return to that same ship.

Booking Your Dream Voyage

Interested fans can reserve cabins through Princess Cruises’ official website or authorized travel advisors. Given the popularity, the Love Boat reunion cruise is expected to sell out quickly. Therefore, early booking is recommended.

Standard packages include all themed events and cast interactions. However, the Captain Package offers enhanced experiences for dedicated superfans. Either option provides unforgettable memories with TV legends.

A Celebration Decades in the Making

Ultimately, this Love Boat reunion cruise fulfills a dream for multiple generations. Fans who watched the show during its original run can finally meet their heroes. Similarly, younger viewers discovering reruns get to experience the magic firsthand.

The voyage proves that quality television creates lasting emotional connections. After all, the series ended in 1986, yet its appeal remains strong. Passengers won’t just be taking a cruise—they’ll be stepping into television history.

As the Regal Princess prepares to sail, excitement continues building. This Love Boat reunion cruise promises romance, laughter, and nostalgia. Most importantly, it brings together a cast and fans who share genuine affection after nearly five decades. Set your course for November 2025—the Love Boat is ready to sail again.