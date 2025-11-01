Melora Hardin: The Art of Evolution

An exclusive Runway Magazine interview with Melora Hardin

Melora, it’s so great to interview you once again! It’s been a while since the first premiere of “The Office.” You’ve officially been in the business for over half a century now—congratulations! Your work is beyond vast, with so many experiences not only in television and film but also now dabbling in your own lifestyle brand, Storyboards by Melora Hardin. How is this working for you? Can you give us a glimpse into Melora’s daily activities starting with when you wake up?

Oh, thank you so much! It’s always a joy to chat, and I’m so glad we’re reconnecting today. I can hardly believe it’s been over a half-century in this business—what a wild ride it’s been!

As for Storyboards by Melora Hardin, thank you so much for asking. We’re still in the very early stages of creating the brand, but it all started with the collages I make—my own form of artistic expression. I’m currently working on a documentary called Hunter’s Thunder, and I would collage during the editing process. We realized these collages were, in a way, subconscious storyboards of the project. Then it became apparent that they were also very beautiful and the designs could be used for all sorts of everyday items—from wallpaper to clothing. It’s a wonderful extension of my creativity, and I’m thrilled to share what we’re making. Everything can be seen at Melora.com.

As for my daily routine—my days are definitely busy! I go to bed late and get up slowly, but once I’m going, I’m going! I thrive on variety, so no two days are exactly alike. Right now, I’m performing in McNeal at the Lincoln Center in New York with Robert Downey Jr., so my schedule is full. I try to dance three times a week when I can, and the best part is being in New York where both my daughters live—I get to see them all the time. Most nights, after everyone has gone to sleep, I wind down with my art and work on my collages.

“The Office,” “Monk,” and so many others have become regular favorites for millions. Did you ever think “The Office” would become such a cultural phenomenon? Do people still refer to you as “Jan,” Michael’s girlfriend?

Oh, thank you for asking! The Office has been such a delightful surprise for all of us. When we were filming, we knew we had something special, but none of us could have predicted it would become what it is today. It’s incredible how it’s reached new generations through streaming. I feel so fortunate to have been part of something that continues to make people laugh.

As for being called “Jan”—oh yes, I get that all the time! Just today, walking down the street in New York, someone said, “Oh my goodness, hi Jan!” People are usually so sweet about it. Since the show is a comedy, I think people know I’m not really Jan—it’s just a role I was playing. But I’m honored that she’s become such an iconic character. It’s flattering, and it makes me happy that she continues to bring joy to people.

How do you keep motivated with such a full plate? Do you practice yoga, work out, or use mindfulness to stay focused? You’re also a collage artist—have you always been so creative, or did this evolve later in life?

I think staying motivated really comes down to staying curious. I love to move—I dance, and I occasionally take yoga. I meditate when I can and try to carve out as much time for my art as possible.

I’ve always been crafty and interested in art. I actually have collages I did when I was a young girl! It’s always been both relaxing and energizing for me. Now, merging that passion with my entrepreneurial side through Storyboards by Melora Hardin feels incredibly fulfilling.

You have such a plethora of talents and interests—what motivates you to keep doing more?

I believe opportunities are endless when you stay open to them. What motivates me most is that inner fire—to keep exploring, to keep telling stories in new ways. It’s not so much about achieving more in a traditional sense, but rather evolving as an artist. Whether it’s acting, directing, singing, or designing, I feel like I’m constantly learning something new, and that’s what keeps me going.

You’ve played so many significant and memorable roles on screen and on stage. Can you elaborate on which type of role or genre you prefer?

That’s such a tough question! I don’t know if I can pick a favorite because I’ve been so fortunate to play such a range of characters. I’ve always been open to opportunities and embraced them as they’ve come along.

Right now, in McNeal, I play Francine Blake—the ex-editor of The New Yorker and McNeal’s ex-lover. What fun to be on stage sparring with Robert Downey Jr. every night! How lucky am I?

You always seem to have an energetic presence on camera. Would you say that’s your natural personality, or are you more reserved in real life?

Well, thank you for that! On camera, you do need to bring a certain energy, especially when a role calls for it. But in real life, I’d say I’m more balanced. I definitely have that lively side, but I’m also introspective. There’s a quieter, more reflective part of me that not everyone sees—but it’s definitely there.

You recently starred in your own production, Golden Vanity. Can you give us a description of the film and the role you played? How did you come up with the idea? Was the character relatable to your own life? And how did you manage to keep the budget so low?

Golden Vanity was a passion project for me. It’s a story about ambition, love, and reinvention—all themes I find endlessly fascinating. The character I played had pieces of me in her, of course, but she was her own person too. I think every actor brings a bit of their own truth into a role, but it’s also about transformation.

As for the budget, creativity was our greatest resource! When you believe in a story, you find a way to make it happen—no matter what.

