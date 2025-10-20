GO
Tuesday, October 21, 2025
POLITICS

Media Censorship & Beauty: Laws Regulating Women’s Appearance

By: Runway Magazine Editorial Team

“Media Censorship & Beauty” plays an enormous role in managing the public perception of women’s appearance worldwide. With the advent of media, shaping or reshaping public opinions has become as convenient as ever. However, for years, women have been caught in the crossfire of cultural expectations and beauty standards that are often dictated by media under the influence or strict control of government. In various regions, these regulations severely impact how women present themselves in public, forming a deeply rooted issue revolving around makeup, hairstyles, and dress codes. Let us explore how different countries use laws and restrictions to regulate women’s appearances.

Government Censorship & Beauty Regulations: An Overview

Delving into the key areas, the impact of “Media Censorship & Beauty” becomes evident in three main aspects – makeup, hairstyles, and dress codes. It’s interesting that government involvement varies significantly around the world. In some countries, the strictness emerges from religious and cultural beliefs, while others have legal restrictions to control women’s public appearances.

The Power of Makeup: Restrictions and Limitations

One of the most prevalent ways a woman can express herself is through makeup. However, countries like North Korea have employed strict regulations over public makeup use. The government deems extravagant makeup and hair coloring as western influences, which is heavily penalized. Similarly, Saudi Arabia’s rigid regulations on women’s appearances involve makeup restrictions, particularly for unmarried women. These countries have media censorships to control the proliferation of “westernised” beauty standards.

Hairstyles: Understanding the Censorship

The government’s control over hairstyles presents another intriguing facet of “Media Censorship & Beauty”. In schools across South Africa, there have been controversies around strict rules against natural African hairstyles. Similarly, Iran enforced a hair code for women, banning short, trendy hairstyles and insisting on veils to cover hair in public to align with

Virtual Shopping Malls: Unrivaled Strategies for Metaverse Success
Runway Magazine Editorial Team
Runway Magazine Editorial Team

